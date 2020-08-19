NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,160. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $216.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

