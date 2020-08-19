NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Several research firms have commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

NRG stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,945. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,235 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,977,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,173,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 95,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

