NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,336 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $98,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.33. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $499.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.27.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

