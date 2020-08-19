NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Trading Down 12.4%

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.42, 47,436 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,363,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXT-ID in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXT-ID in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXT-ID by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXT-ID in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NXT-ID by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,445,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

