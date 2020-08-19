OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0163 on Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $649.84 or 0.05542440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00045962 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

RNT is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

