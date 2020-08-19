Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $9.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.99 billion and the highest is $9.22 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $39.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.66 billion to $39.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.01 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,121. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 57.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

