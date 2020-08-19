Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 36,436 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $152,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.19. 1,334,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,121. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

