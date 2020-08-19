Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.98 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.92 million and approximately $22.98 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00003458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,029,348 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

