OSA Token (OSA) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. OSA Token has a total market cap of $149,719.97 and $4,240.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OSA Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OSA Token has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.69 or 0.05520302 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045694 BTC.

About OSA Token

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC

Buying and Selling OSA Token

