Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.30. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 46,542 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.12). Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 253.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Avenue Capital Management Ii, sold 9,007,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $5,404,513.20. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 19,986,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $11,392,315.83. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacific Drilling by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Drilling by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

