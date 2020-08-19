Paracle Advisors LLC Buys 23,818 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 951,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises 6.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 142,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 233,435.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,845 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,099. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.