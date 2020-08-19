Paracle Advisors LLC Buys 23,818 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 951,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises 6.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 142,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 233,435.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,845 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,099. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

