Paracle Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.83. 764,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.