Paracle Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $216.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $216.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

