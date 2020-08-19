Paracle Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.16. 640,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,303. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

