Paracle Advisors LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,784.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,389 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 328,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $53.51. 12,395,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,809,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

