Paracle Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after buying an additional 83,280 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,702,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,174,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 278,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after buying an additional 53,597 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 57,118 shares during the period.

VTWO traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.09. 63,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $136.80.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.