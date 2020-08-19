Paracle Advisors LLC Invests $648,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.66 during trading on Wednesday. 375,067 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

