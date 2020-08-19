Paracle Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $194,454,000.

VUG stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.01. 1,337,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $227.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

