Paracle Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 125,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,336.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80,280 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,288.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 76,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

