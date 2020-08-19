Paracle Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,510,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 534,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. 2,571,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,019. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

