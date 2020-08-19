Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. 327,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,887. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

