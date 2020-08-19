Parkgene Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $117,904.35 and $40.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

