PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Reaches $4,115.53

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a total market cap of $4,115.53 and $41.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

