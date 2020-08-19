Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Paychex worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 16.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. 1,036,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.