Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 27,663 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.14% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $94,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.29. 961,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,613. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

