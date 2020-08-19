Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 9,053 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $51,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,174,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,676,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.42. The company has a market capitalization of $659.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.22.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

