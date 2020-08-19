Pendal Group Ltd Buys 478 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.70. 1,669,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.02. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

