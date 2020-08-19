Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,343 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.51 and a 200-day moving average of $378.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

