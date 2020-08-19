Pendal Group Ltd Has $10.22 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 3,032,846 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

XOM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. 12,991,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,542,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

