Pendal Group Ltd Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.33. 933,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

