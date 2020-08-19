Pendal Group Ltd Has $353.42 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,627 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 4.8% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.29% of Medtronic worth $353,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. 4,011,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

