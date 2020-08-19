Pendal Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,417,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,215 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 3.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.22% of Philip Morris International worth $239,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,226. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

