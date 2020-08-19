Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.23. 21,318,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,384,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.49. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

