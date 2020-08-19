Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 128,507 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,507 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,121,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,455,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.