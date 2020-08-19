Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,569 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $199.01. 6,508,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,728,596. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $386.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.00 and a 200-day moving average of $186.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

