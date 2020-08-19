Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Penta token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BCEX, LBank and Bit-Z. In the last week, Penta has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $28,632.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.01738883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00190369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00136374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Penta

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, BCEX, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

