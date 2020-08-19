PEPS Coin Market Cap Tops $129,898.39 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $129,898.39 and approximately $437.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00022509 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004056 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003892 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 56,908,695 coins and its circulating supply is 38,233,796 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

