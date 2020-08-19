PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 195.9% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 116,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 146.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 83,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.11. 171,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,135. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.49. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

