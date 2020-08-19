Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $337,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $309,900.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $317,550.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Peter Bauer sold 19,380 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $853,495.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Peter Bauer sold 2,162 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $95,128.00.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 398,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,185. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mimecast Ltd has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 564.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter worth $3,545,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mimecast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

