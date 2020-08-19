PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.84 Billion

Analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will report $13.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.31 billion and the lowest is $12.37 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR reported sales of $19.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year sales of $53.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.53 billion to $57.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.17 billion to $67.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,313,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,528,480. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,821,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 59,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

