Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 393,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,598,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

