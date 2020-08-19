PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1,515.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,480,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 73.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,250,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,260,854 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1,478.1% in the second quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 15,781,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781,250 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,875,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,518,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. 893,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,078,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. PG&E has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

