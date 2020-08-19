Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after purchasing an additional 405,545 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.12. The company had a trading volume of 85,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,471. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.