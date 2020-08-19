Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Trading Down 7.8%

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.65, 1,879 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 443,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Phoenix New Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.20 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 57.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 252.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 46.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 20.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the first quarter worth $407,000. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

