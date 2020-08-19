Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.63. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.16.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.07 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

