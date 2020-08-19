POA Network (POA) Price Tops $0.0176

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

