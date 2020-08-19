Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 55 ($0.72).

Several research firms recently commented on PMO. Peel Hunt raised shares of Premier Oil to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Investec lowered shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

PMO stock traded down GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 33.85 ($0.44). 6,328,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The stock has a market cap of $312.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

