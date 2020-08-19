Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $8,835.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 32,931,846 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

