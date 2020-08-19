Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.85. 281,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,479. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,237 shares of company stock worth $36,121,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.