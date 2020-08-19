Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by FAI Wealth Management

FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.79. 306,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,479. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,237 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,371 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

